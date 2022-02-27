FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vitalii Nagornyi moved to Fort Wayne with his wife Katie just eight months ago. He never could have imagined what his entire family and closest friends would soon be facing.

Nagornyi and his wife met when she came to Ukraine on a mission trip. He was working as a teacher and interpreter. They’d end up marrying and living in Ukraine for several years before coming to Fort Wayne.

He said they’ve spent the past week barely sleeping, trying to stay in communication with his family, and trying to find ways to help from northeast Indiana.

They’ve been watching the news a lot, trying to stay up to speed.

Nagornyi’s family doesn’t live in Kyiv, where Russians have tried to take over the country’s capital, but he said they still hear sirens because of potential bombings and have to seek shelter multiple times of the day.

Some of Nagornyi’s friends, who are not soldiers, have taken up arms and are defending their country.

All of it has left Nagornyi feeling very emotional.

“It makes me proud and very sad for the people who have given their lives to protect Ukraine, and everything that they’re going through right now, it’s heartbreaking,” Nagornyi said.

Does he fear for his family? Yes, but he’s not letting it consume him.

“You try not to think about that because that is paralyzing,” Nagornyi said. “So, I’ve been trying to channel my energy into actionable steps.”

He says anything he can do to help people there not panic and calm down, he’s doing it. Anything he can possibly find to do that helps Ukraine, he’s doing it.

He’s struggling with the fact that he’s so far away, but he wants to focus on helping those in his home country.

“This is nothing like what people in Ukraine are experiencing right now,” Nagornyi said.

He admits that there’s a chance he’d be one of those who picked up a gun and is defending the country if he were still there, but says it’s hard to say how brave he’d actually be when facing a war.

Nagornyi said he knows one thing for sure: just like he’s doing now from afar, he’d be joining the fight in some way.

He said he’s very thankful for everyone who has contributed to Ukraine’s efforts or prayed for Ukrainians. Nagornyi would like to encourage anyone who is considering helping Ukraine to find a way to do so.