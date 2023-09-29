DETROIT, Mich. (WANE/AP) United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain Friday morning announced the next targets as part of the union’s Stand Up Strike strategy.

At noon Friday workers at a Ford assembly plant in Chicago will walkout and workers at the GM Lansing Delta plant will hit the picket lines; for a total of 7,000 more workers joining the strike. Prior to Friday’s announcement, 18,000 workers at 41 facilities were taking part in the strike.

The video announcement on Facebook began about a half hour late with a rap video about the strike and UAW demands. It then transitioned into Fain explaining the reason for the delay. He said at the last minute the union received a “flurry” of new negotiation offers from the automakers. Fain called out GM and Ford for what he called an unwillingness to bargain. Last week, Fain pointed specifically to GM and Stellantis.

“Not a single wheel will turn without us,” said Fain in reference to the power the union holds over the Big 3 and other businesses that rely on union workers.

He also referenced acts of violence against picketers at multiple parts depots.

“We will not be intimidated into backing down,” said Fain. “Shame on anyone who engages in this violence against our members.”

The strike began on September 14 after the Big 3 failed to reach agreement with the UAW on a new contract. At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

So far, GM facilities, including Fort Wayne Assembly where full-size GMC and Chevrolet pickups are made, and parts suppliers in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio have been spared.