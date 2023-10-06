DETROIT, Mich. (WANE/AP) UAW President Shawn Fain will announce the next phase of the union’s Stand Up Strike against the Big 3 automakers during a Facebook Live scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. Previously Fain had scheduled his Facebook Live updates in the morning.

The three-week old strike against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis began September 15 with the UAW making demands that include higher wages and improved benefits as well as job security as the automakers make the transition from internal combustion powered vehicles to electric vehicles. GM operates the Fort Wayne Assembly in southwest Allen County where 4,000 UAW members are employed. The plant makes full-size GMC and Chevrolet pickups.

It isn’t clear exactly what Fain will announce as part of the union’s strategy of targeted strikes against the companies, with automakers perceived as making progress in the talks being spared additional job actions.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that progress is being made, which raises the possibility that the union may decide not to expand its walkouts at one or more of the companies. The union has so far limited the strike to about 25,000 workers at five vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses. Fain has announced strike expansions on each of the past two Fridays.

The strike has also taken a toll at parts makers. In Fort Wayne, Dana has laid off 240 workers indefinitely because of a lack of need for the parts it makes.