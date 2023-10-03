MARION, Ind. (WANE) The UAW strategy of hurting the Big Three automakers by disrupting production without an all-out strike appears to be working.

General Motors notified 35 workers at the Marion Metal Stamping plant that due to the strike at the Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, they would not have any work available for them starting Monday, October 2. The Marion Metal Stamping facility makes sheet metal stamped parts and blanks for multiple GM plants for use in Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac vehicles and employs more than 700 workers.

GM indicated it has tried to reduce the “negative ripple effect” from the UAW strikes by giving impacted workers other duties inside the plant. However circumstances dictated that there was no work available for the 35 employees.

The UAW expanded strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers.

It was the second time the union has widened the walkouts, which started more than two weeks ago at three assembly plants before the most recent addition of a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors factory near Lansing.