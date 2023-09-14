DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) With the 11:59 p.m. Thursday strike deadline approaching, UAW President Shawn Fain released a YouTube video explaining the strategy the union will use if workers end up hitting the picket line. Approximately 4,000 UAW members are employed at the Fort Wayne GM Assembly where GMC and Chevrolet full-size pickups are manufactured.

On Wednesday, Fain made it clear the UAW would strike all three Detroit automakers; Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. It would be the first time in the union’s existence that all three would be targeted.

The UAW got its start in 1937 when workers at GM plants in Flint, Michigan held “sit down strikes.” Eventually the automaker gave in to demands, resulting in the birth of the UAW.

In Thursday’s YouTube video, Fain said the union is returning to its roots and launching a new kind of strike, called the “Stand Up Strike.” It starts small and builds over time.

“This is a strike that keeps the companies guessing as to where and when the next local will walk out,” said Fain in the video.

Fain said the goal of the UAW is not to strike, but to bargain for a fair contract. If necessary the union will shut down Ford, GM, and Stellantis in order to get what it deserves.

Fain ended the video by stating, “Let’s stand up and once again make history together.”