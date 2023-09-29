DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) UAW President Shawn Fain has posted a video asking the public to join striking workers on the picket line, citing incidents of violence against union members by what he termed scab workers.

“This week, we’ve received some shocking reports of violence against our members on the picket lines. In Flint, a non-union contractor driving a large SUV was leaving a General Motors parts depot when they sped up and hit five of our members, sending two to the hospital in an ambulance, these cowards then immediately fled the scene,” Fain said in the video.

The video posting comes in advance of Friday morning’s announcement by Fain of the next phase of the union’s Stand Up Strike. At 10 a.m., Fain will announce the next strike targets on Facebook. The strike began on September 14 after the Big 3 failed to reach agreement with the UAW on a new contract.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing. So far, GM facilities, including Fort Wayne Assembly where full-size GMC and Chevrolet pickups are made, and parts suppliers in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio have been spared.

The union wouldn’t say what action it would take on Friday, reiterating that all options are on the table.

Fain’s strike escalation announcement can be viewed in this story.