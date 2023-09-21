FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/AP) On the day before the UAW has vowed to expand its strike against the Big Three automakers, members of Local 2209, which represents 4,000 workers at GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly, took part in a monthly “Building Solidarity Day.”

The event is taking place at the union hall in Roanoke and happens on the third Thursday of every month. The workers build full-size Chevrolet and GMC pickups.

The UAW hit the picket line at three plants last week, one for each automaker. UAW President Shawn Fain has said the strike will expand to more plants if deals aren’t reached by noon Friday.

Possible strike targets according to the Associated Press might be found in locations where UAW locals have announced they will hold rallies and practice picketing in the coming days. Those include a Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky, a GM plant in Bedford, Indiana, and a GM truck plant in Arlington, Texas.

Dana Corporation, which makes parts for the BIg Three announced layoffs for some of its workers in Ohio, but so far there have been none announced for Dana plants in Fort Wayne or Avilla.