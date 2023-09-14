DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) — UAW President Shawn Fain announced in a Facebook livestream Thursday evening that they will be striking all three of the big three if decisions are not made by the end of contracts.

Announced in the live stream were the first three plants that will strike if decisions are not made on the strict deadline of 11:59 p.m. September 14.

The three units set to go on strike following the new ‘Stand up Strike’ method are;

GM Wentzville Plant

Stellantis Assembly Toledo Plant

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint ONLY

These three units were asked by the UAW to walk out on Thursday at midnight.

“For the past 24 hours, we have been actively bargaining with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. For the first time in our union’s history we had all companies bargaining at the solidarity house,” said Fain.

Those who were not called to participate in the strike will continue to work under an expired contract but still fall under the rules of the union.

A mass rally is set to take place at the UAW Ford Joint Trust Building in downtown Detroit, MI. at 4 p.m. to encourage strength and unity on the first day of what Fain called a ‘historic action.’

Local UAW 2209 informed WANE 15 that since Fort Wayne Assembly is not going on strike they will continue to work with the expired contract pending decisions.