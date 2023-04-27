WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man previously convicted of taking part in a 2018 killing is now wanted by federal authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Joshua Smiley. He’s a suspect in an August 2021 shooting death that took place in Mobile, Alabama. Smiley is also wanted for a federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne.

In 2019, Smiley was given a plea deal for his role in the killing of Javon Burnett at a Fort Wayne apartment complex. As part of the plea, a murder charge was dismissed. According to the Marshals Service, he was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended.

Prior to that, Smiley was implicated along with two others in the 2015 shooting death of Alonna Allison in Fort Wayne. The charges were later dismissed when prosecutors couldn’t get witnesses to testify.

Smiley is 6′ 5″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms.

Authorities believe he may be in Mobile, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis. Smiley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Smiley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.