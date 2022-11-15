(WANE) – Just in time for the holidays, two heavyweight boxing legends and former rivals are turning over a new leaf to create edibles.

A collaboration to launch hemp-derived cannabis gummies comes 25 years after Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fought in the boxing ring, in an iconic rematch that ended after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear– twice.

A press release confirmed the former rivals are “no longer fighting or biting” in the ring. Instead, they’re creating ironically-named “Holy Ears” edibles and a series of promo videos that show the duo together spreading holiday cheer.

Well-versed in the cannabis industry, Tyson owns a premier hemp company, and one line of products is entirely dedicated to “Mike Bites” gummies.

Check out the website for the partnership that has every imaginable joke and pun related to the 1997 fight.