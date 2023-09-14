FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man accused of causing two wrecks and then leading police on a foot chase that left an officer with two torn quadriceps in his legs is now facing a felony charge and a litany of misdemeanors.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 41-year-old Zachariah B. Gruber with a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and various misdemeanors of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury.

Gruber is accused of driving a black Jeep Renegade into the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Speedway Drive one late afternoon last week.

After colliding with the pickup truck, Gruber turned into a used car lot and fled away from the scene, with the driver of the pickup following him while calling police, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Zacharia B. Gruber

Gruber is accused of then running a red light at Lima Road and West Washington Center Road and colliding with a GMC Acadia SUV. The driver of the Acadia suffered chest pain in the crash, court documents said.

After grabbing his phone from the Jeep, Gruber then fled on foot, according to court documents. Witnesses gave police a description of what Gruber was wearing, and an officer spotted him walking on Cross Creek Boulevard toward Ludwig Road shortly thereafter.

The officer noticed a fresh scratch on Gruber’s cheek, but when asked how he was injured Gruber denied having a facial scratch, court documents said.

When the officer asked Gruber to stay where he was, Gruber ran, according to court documents.

The officer chased after Gruber but suffered two bilateral tendon tears to his quadriceps in both legs – which in many cases requires surgery – and was not able to follow, according to court documents.

Investigators at the scene of the second crash found a bottle for prescription medication in the Jeep with Gruber’s name on the label.

Police then tracked Gruber’s cell phone use and located him in Churubusco, court documents said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, its Street Crimes Unit, the Detective Bureau and members of the Churubusco Police Department all played a role in bringing Gruber into custody, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, Gruber said in court documents he ran from the officer once the officer got out his handcuffs.

Initially booked into Allen County Jail this past Friday on $2,500 bond on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness, Gruber was able to post bail.

With prosecutors formally charging him Thursday, a warrant for his arrest was issued and he was re-booked into jail shortly thereafter.

Gruber is now being held with no bond because his arrest could violate his probation on another case.