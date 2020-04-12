Two women dead after Winona Lake crash, third sent to hospital

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Two elderly women died in a car crash late Saturday afternoon just outside of Winona Lake.

The collision between the two vehicles happened at the intersection of South Packerton Road and County Road 225 South.

Police said a Pontiac Montana entered into the path of a Dodge Journey at the intersection. The front end of the Journey struck the passenger side of the Montana, causing significant damage.

Inside the Montana was the driver, Beverly Flannery, 73, and front-seat passenger, Linda Musselman, 78. Both women were from Milford and died at the scene.

The other driver, of Warsaw, suffered injuries to her arms and legs and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. She is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.