INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Two winning Powerball® tickets are set to expire this month for 2 lucky Hoosiers.

The two Powerball tickets were sold out of Madison and Lake counties and ticket holders are encouraged to collect their winnings as soon as possible as tickets expire by the end of the month.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was sold at a GetGo #7517 in Anderson back on July 17, 2023. That winner needs to claim their ticket no later than 4:30 p.m. on January 16, 2024. The winning Powerball numbers are; 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

Another $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was sold at a Citgo located at 1312 W. Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana. That winner needs to claim their ticket no later than 4:30 p.m. on January 29, 2024. The ticket purchased for the August 2 2023 drawing numbers are; 23-24-33-51-64 with the Powerball of 5.

Both Powerball winners will have to collect their payments at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes have to be claimed within 180 days of drawing. The overall Powerball® odds are 1 in 25.