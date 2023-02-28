Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog

(WANE) — Two students from Columbia City and Homestead high schools will soon head to Indianapolis to compete in a state poetry competition.

On Saturday, March 4, Allison Mullett of Columbia City High School and Gaia Splendore of Homestead High School will join 12 other students for the Indiana Poetry Out Loud State Finals.

During the event, participants will read, memorize and recite classic and contemporary poems.

The event received support from Poetry Foundation, Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, which have collaborated since 2005 to work with Indiana schools and organizations to bring students a unique way to learn about poetry.

The winner will receive $200 along with the chance to be Indiana’s representative at the Poetry All Out National Finals, where the winner will receive $20,000.

The Indiana winner’s school will also receive a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books.

The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Indiana Government Center’s Conference Center.