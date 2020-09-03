Two found seriously hurt outside of bar after an early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are trying to figure out what lead up to a stabbing that injured two people Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Bootleggers Bar, in the 2000 block of West Main Street, just before 2:00 a.m. Once they arrived, two victims were found injured outside of the bar.

Investigators say the stabbing happened in the parking lot just outside of the bar. Medics arrived to the scene and took both victims to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene. If anyone knows anything about the stabbing, they’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.