Two pedestrians hit near American Legion post

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of East Lewis Street.

That’s next to the American Legion Post #148.

Fort Wayne dispatch says one of the victims was transported to a hospital in serious condition, the other victim refused treatment at the scene.

Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 a bar fight broke out, and when people were leaving that’s when the pedestrians were hit.

Police did not release any additional information.

Check back for updates when they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss