Two pedestrians hit near American Legion post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of East Lewis Street.

That’s next to the American Legion Post #148.

Fort Wayne dispatch says one of the victims was transported to a hospital in serious condition, the other victim refused treatment at the scene.

Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 a bar fight broke out, and when people were leaving that’s when the pedestrians were hit.

Police did not release any additional information.

