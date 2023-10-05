WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries after they both hit the same deer while riding Wednesday evening in rural Williams County, Ohio according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Daniel J. Andres, 48, of Bryan, Ohio and Ryan M. Sprow, 45, of Sherwood, Ohio were driving together west on County Road H west of County Road 13 when a deer ran into the roadway. Both men lost control and were thrown from their bikes.

Andres was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, while Sprow was taken by an ambulance to a hospital in Bryan. He was later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Police say both men suffered serious injuries.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Williams County EMS.