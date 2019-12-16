Two more Indiana towns expected to pass human life resolutions.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntertown, and Woodburn are set to vote on the resolutions in support of human life Monday night.

This comes days after an Allen County city became the first city in Indiana to pass this resolution.

This pro-life resolution declares that all human life is important and precious.If these resolutions are passed, it will affirm that these towns are pro life.

Last Thursday, New Haven passed their resolution saying quote “human life begins at the moment of conception and continues, uninterrupted, until the moment of natural death.”

The resolution encourages assistance for pregnant women, promotes adoption and urges businesses and schools to accommodate pregnant women and mothers.

“We are absolutely about affirming life, other counties and towns across the nation have been passing resolutions like this,” said Cathie Humbarger, Executive Director of Allen County’s Right to Life. “They are nonbinding, it’s just an opportunity for people in the local communities to say that they are pro-life , they value life and they want to support life.”

The Allen County Right to life says they full support the resolution.