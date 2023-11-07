ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men who died from injuries they suffered in a crash between a pickup truck and a 15-passenger van in the northeast part of the county this past Friday have been identified, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Willie L. Watson, 79, of Waterloo, was the driver of the van when it entered the intersection of Spencerville Road and Springfield Center Road and was struck by the pickup truck just after 5 p.m., according to investigators.

The collision caused the van to overturn.

A pickup truck and 15-passenger van collided in northeast Allen County on Friday, causing the death of two men.

Watson died Sunday from multiple blunt force injuries and the coroner ruled his death an accident.

Another man in the van, 63-year-old Paul Brandenberger, of Grabill, died Monday from multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, the coroner said in the media release.

Brandenberger’s death was also ruled an accident.

The two men’s deaths are the 38th and 39th from motor vehicle crashes in the county this year, according to the coroner.

According to Sgt. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation indicates the van was traveling northbound on Spencerville and the pickup truck was westbound on Springfield Center.

The driver of the pickup truck had a stop sign and the driver of the van did not have one, Griffith said in a media release.

Watson and Brandenberg were taken from the scene by medics in serious condition.

They were then downgraded to critical condition at a local hospital before they died days later.