SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men died after the plane they were in crashed near a southwestern Michigan airport shortly after takeoff.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said Wednesday the plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday but the wreckage wasn’t discovered until nearly 24 hours later. It was found about 1 mile from South Haven Regional Airport.

She says the bodies of the two men were found in the wreckage of the Aerospace 600 around 7 a.m. Wednesday. South Haven police were told by the Federal Aviation Administration around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that the plane was missing.