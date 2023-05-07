MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating a misidentification hunting accident at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

On May 6th, Shawn Hooper was turkey hunting when he misidentified two other hunters. He then fired upon them. Resulting in those hunters, Jessery McClintic and Scott Poynter, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Indiana Conversation Officers remind hunters to be aware of their surroundings. While always identifying the target and what is in front and behind it before shooting.