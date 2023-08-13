FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 11:15PM on Saturday August 12th. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Rothman Road and Denise Drive on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side, where they found a single vehicle.

Location of the crash at the intersection of Rothman Rd. and Denise Dr.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male trapped in the driver’s seat of the car. Police also found an adult woman in the passenger’s seat. The driver of the car was removed from the vehicle by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Paramedics transported both occupants of the car to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say the female passenger has since been upgraded to serious condition, but the driver remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver likely lost control and left the roadway before hitting a decorative guardrail and then a tree on the South side of Rothman road. Police remained at the scene for several hours after the crash to investigate, leaving Rothman Road closed in both directions. Rothman Road has since fully reopened. A preliminary investigation conducted by Fort Wayne Police reveals speed was likely a factor in the crash.