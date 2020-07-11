Two injured in DeKalb County Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash in southwest DeKalb County Friday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of County Road 56, southwest of Garrett, around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

Investigators say a truck was traveling westbound when it went left of the center line and into a ditch. The vehicle then corrected out of the ditch and reentered the roadway in the easbound lane near a hillcrest. A car was traveling eastbound near the hillcrest and was struck head on by the truck.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and the driver and passenger in the suffered injuries in the crash and were transported from the scene for medical treatment. The driver of the truck reported no injuries and refused medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Laotto Fire Department assisted at the scene.