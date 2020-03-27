INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Two INDOT construction workers are recovering after being hit by a car while patching holes on I-70 in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-70 eastbound near Keystone Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police reported an adult man who was struck by a car while patching holes.

When medics arrived they began treating the man, who was alert and conscious and subsequently transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second worker was also struck but was treated and released at the scene. Both were identified by Indiana State Police as INDOT workers.

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

The 23-year-old driver of the car, of Indianapolis, was not injured. A passenger in her car was also treated by medics for non-life threatening injuries.

ISP said the preliminary investigation shows the driver sideswiped a van, swerved back into the closed lanes, lost control and struck the two workers along with a piece construction equipment. At the time, INDOT crews were working in the right two lanes and had several safety trucks with emergency lights blocking the lanes, a news release said.

The driver was transported to an Indianapolis hospital to be checked for possible injuries and for a blood draw. The blood draw is standard practice with all serious or fatal crashes.

At this time no criminal charges have been filed, however the investigation is ongoing, police added.