FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Fort Wayne’s southwest side, according to Fort Wayne Police.

It happened near the intersection of Airport Expressway and Coverdale Road Sunday night. Police at the scene said the crash involved two vehicles.

Police at the scene said it was a head-on collision, and confirmed that two people have died as a result of the crash. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

A portion of Airport Expressway, west of the intersection connecting to Coverdale Road, is blocked off by an officer at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.