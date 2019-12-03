Two teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Huntington County

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says two people were airlifted from the scene of a head-on crash in critical condition Monday evening. (Courtesy Huntington County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook)

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says two teens were airlifted in critical condition from a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation says Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m., Luv Chohan, 17, of Marion, was headed eastbound on State Road 218 behind two vehicles. The vehicle in front of Chohan began to pass the lead vehicle, and Chohan did as well. The first vehicle made the pass safely, but Chohan did not and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, coming to rest on the north side of the road.

The oncoming car, driven by Katelyn Spangler, 19, of Warren, came to rest in the westbound lane and immediately caught fire.

The driver who was passed was able to rescue Spangler with the help of first responders.

Chohan and Spangler were flown from the scene in critical condition to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The investigation is ongoing by the Huntington County FACT and was assisted by Mount Etna Fire, Markle Police, and Huntington DAT.