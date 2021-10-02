Two found dead in northeast Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and a woman Saturday were found dead in their home on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Albert Drive Saturday at 2 p.m. in reference to a request to attempt to make contact with the occupants in a home that had not been seen in a few days by neighbors as well as by family members who had not been able to make contact with them.

Officers arrived on scene as a family member arrived and they made entry into the home, finding a man and woman unresponsive inside. Fort Wayne Fire Department and Paramedics from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority arrived and pronounced both victims deceased.

Fort Wayne Police Detectives along with Crime Scene personnel were called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The identities of the victims as well as the cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.