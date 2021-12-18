Two drivers dead after semi crash ends in flames

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two are dead after one semi-truck driver crashed into another overnight Saturday.

Around 1:04 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received calls of a crash involving two semis on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 90.5.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Samuel Waterhouse found that a 2013 International semi was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center median and entered the eastbound lanes. A semi traveling eastbound hit the trailer of the International. The eastbound semi caught on fire and became fully engulfed by the flames.

The driver of the International was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second semi that caught on fire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were shutdown for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles. Westbound lanes opened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes opened at approximately 6:20 a.m.

The location of the crash is approximately a mile and a half west of Elkhart exit 92.

Identities of the drivers are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation.