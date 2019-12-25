Two dead, two injured in Christmas Eve car crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Two people are dead and two others injured in a Van Wert County car crash on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brandon Lee, 44, of Lima, Ohio was traveling south on State Route 49 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. At the same time, Nadia Truman, 32, of Parma Heights, Ohio was traveling westbound on 30 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. As Lee approached the intersection at U.S. 30, his car slid past the stop sign into the westbound lanes of 30. Truman’s car then struck Lee’s car, sending it to the north shoulder of the highway while Truman’s car came to a stop in the passing lane of westbound 30.

Lee and his rear seat passenger Mary Lee, 56, of Lima, Ohio were pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner while another passenger from Lee’s car was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-lifethreatening injuries. Truman was taken to Parkview as well with non-lifethreatening injuries.

The crash closed both lanes of westbound traffic until 10:15 p.m. when the passing lane only was opened up. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Hague Towing.