Two dead, one critically injured after head-on crash in Ohio

AMANDA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – Two drivers are dead and one passenger has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash near Lima early Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a double fatal head-on crash that occurred at 6:46 a.m. on State Route 117 near Mills Road.

A 17-year-old girl from Spencerville, Ohio was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Corsica eastbound on SR 117. A 2021 Honda CRV, driven by 25-year-old Bridget Hendricks of Decatur, Indiana was westbound on SR 117.

The 17-year-old drove left of center and hit the vehicle driven by Hendricks.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

There was an 18-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet Corsica. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The approximate location of the crash near Lima, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Spencerville Fire, Spencerville EMS, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Kenny’s Towing.