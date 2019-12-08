Two dead in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are dead following a two vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by an unnamed female was travelling southbound on US 27 near CR 350 South at a high rate of speed around 11:51 a.m. She attempted to pass another vehicle, also traveling south on US 27, and crashed head-on into a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Truck operated by an unnamed male driver.

Both drivers were pronounced dead. The Adams County Coroner will release their names after their families have been notified.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, The Berne Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Indiana State Police, Berne Fire Department and Adams County EMS responded to the incident.