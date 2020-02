KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County is asking you to help identify two men accused of abandoning a dog.

In a Facebook post from the organization they allege that two men tied a dog to the front doors of their shelter with a leash at 9:30 p.m. The post goes on to say that the dog was there overnight, until staff arrived at 6 a.m. the next day.

Courtesy of AWL of Kosciusko County.

In the post AWL says they will press charges for abandoning an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.