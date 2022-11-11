FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg.

One of the lucky ticket holders purchased their ticket at the Meijer on Illinois Road while the other winning ticket was bought at the Kroger on East Dupont.

With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize.

The ticket was bought at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 W. Main St. in Boonville. Boonville is three hours south of Indianapolis near the Kentucky border.