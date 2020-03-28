TV program to spotlight unsolved killings of 2 Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. (The Indianapolis Star) — A television program that examines true-crime cases is putting its spotlight on the unsolved 2017 killings of two teenage girls who were slain after they went hiking on a northern Indiana recreational trail.

Investigation Discovery will air an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” on April 1 about the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

They went hiking on Feb. 13, 2017, and visited an abandoned railroad bridge near their hometown of Delphi, Indiana.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area about a quarter-mile from that bridge. 

