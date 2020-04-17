Turnstone to offer virtual therapy treatments to clients

The following is a release from the Turnstone Center:

FORT WAYNE, IN (April 17, 2020) – Turnstone Center has launched its first delivery of telemedicine in the organization’s 76-year history. Turnstone’s therapy professionals will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy interventions using virtual resources for eligible clients during the COVID-19 community health crisis.

The new service will provide critical treatments for clients who are at an increased risk of regression and other negative outcomes as a result of lapsed therapy treatments due to social distancing directives. Existing clients who are eligible for telemedicine therapy will work with their therapists using appropriate resources and technology.

“Telemedicine plays a vital role in serving the needs of our clients and communities during the current pandemic,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “Virtual therapy interventions will ensure our clients have access to the services they need while also continuing to do our part to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Access to outpatient therapy via telemedicine is available to Turnstone’s clients due to the current expansion of approved treatment delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Virtual Turnstone

Following the temporary suspension of Turnstone’s traditional face-to-face programming and services that was effective March 17, Turnstone has continued to offer services and resources via Virtual Turnstone operations in alignment with its mission to empower people with disabilities. Wellness checks continue to be conducted with Turnstone clients on a regular basis, therapists are continuing to provide treatment via telemedicine, and the social services team continues to respond to needs expressed by clients, as well as inquiries from the community.

Any community members who need assistance related to any disability needs are encouraged to contact Kathy Baer, Turnstone’s Director of Social Services, at Kathy@turnstone.org or (260)969-7637. Every effort is being made to fully respond to individual client needs and community requests, including those specific to the impact of the COVID19, using distance-friendly methods as everyone continues to navigate the rapidly evolving health and social landscape.

Digital resources are also being developed by program staff and will be shared on Turnstone’s website at www.turnstone.org and social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to broaden the reach of Turnstone’s resources and increase accessibility of disability-related information for our community. Virtual access will also provide wide-ranging benefits to people across the region by removing transportation barriers and addressing the mental health risks of social isolation.