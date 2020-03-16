Turnstone to close after “closely monitoring developments” of COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone has announced that they will close facilities and programs until further notice after “closely monitoring developments” of COVID-19.

Turnstone officials say it comes with consideration from government directives, CDC guidelines and “our shared responsibility for protecting the health of our community.”

According to a release from the organization, an exception to this current determination is Turnstone’s Kimbrough Early Learning Center, which will remain open through at least Wednesday, March 18 while it undergoes a 48-hour evaluation as it relates to community needs, CDC guidelines and recommendations from officials.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 programming will be canceled until at least March 31, 2020. This programming includes:

· All adult and pediatric therapy

· Adult Day Services

· Memory Care Program

· Fitness Center

· Fitness Group Classes

· Therapy Pool

· Competitive Sports

· Recreational Programming

· Facility Rentals

Additionally, all Turnstone Fitness Center memberships will be extended the equivalent of the closure, according to the release.



Turnstone said its Social Services Department will continue to take inquiries and referrals to operate as a community resource for people with disabilities and phone lines will stay open at this time.

Questions or concerns may be directed to turnstone@turnstone.org or (260)483-2100. Information and updates will also be posted to Turnstone.org.

Turnstone leaders said they will continue to evaluate the situation, heed recommendations from public health officials and will make a decision to restart programs and services at a later date.