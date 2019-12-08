Turnstone hosts wheelchair basketball tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Competitive wheelchair basketball teams from around the Midwest met at Turnstone this weekend for the annual Fright in the Fort tournament.

The competition brought out teams from Detroit, Cleveland, and Dayton, Ohio. Turnstone’s own team, the Flyers, also took part. The four teams competing in this year’s tournament are made up of high-level players with plenty of experience under their wheels.

“We have teams from all over the Midwest and wheelchair basketball is one of the sports that is a very important sport for the Paralympic movement .It’s very competitive,” said Jamie Garzon, an event coordinator for Turnstone. “These kids have been playing basketball for quite a time now. They’re actual varsity level.”

The tournament continues on Sunday with games starting at 8 a.m. and the Varsity Division championship starting at 1 p.m.