FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Turnstone Center’s very first Plassman Sports Camp began this morning. It’s open for all-ability athletes looking to practice adaptive sports.

According to a press release from Turnstone Center, the camp focuses on skill-building in a bunch of adaptive sports like track and field, baseball, sit volleyball and more. The women’s volleyball team from Purdue Fort Wayne coached athletes during the volleyball portion of the camp this afternoon.

“This new camp aims to increase access to adaptive and inclusive sports opportunities for all youth and adults in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities,” per the release.

The second day of camp will be held tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. To learn more about the Turnstone Center, visit their website.