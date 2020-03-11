Turnstone celebrates Disability Awareness Month with special campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers across the state are celebrating Disability Awareness Month throughout March, and Turnstone is joining the celebration with its own campaign.

The disabilities organization is calling it “It’s My Turn.” The campaign features 11 local stories of how people with disabilities are taking their turn to live their fullest lives.

Each #ItsMyTurn story features the individuals’ unique experiences that have included various involvements with Turnstone’s programs and services. Those stories are then being posted on Turnstone’s website and social media platforms.

“Turnstone is proud of the stories our clients have of joy and success,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “Celebrating Disability Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the strength and possibilities children and adults with disabilities possess and the richness they add to our community.”

Turnstone has been a staple in the disabilities community since 1943. Since then, it has been the organization’s mission to empower individuals with disabilities and help them seize possibilities that allow them to reach their goals and achieve their highest potential.

That mission is achieved through a variety of programs and services, including adaptive sports, adult day services, therapy, childcare, equipment loans, social services, and several others.

To learn more about Turnstone and the services it provides, or to get involved, CLICK HERE.