FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, a member of Turnstone’s adaptive sports programs committed to playing wheelchair basketball at The University of Arizona.

As a result, Mackenzie Haag will join what The University of Arizona calls the “largest and most successful collegiate-based [adaptive sports] program in the country.”

“I’m excited to continue to do something I’m incredibly passionate about in an environment I’m comfortable in,” Haag said.

Turnstone Director of Sports & Recreation Michelle Kimpel said Haag has been with a Turnstone Flyer athlete for 10 years and that she has shown tremendous growth an development during her time with Turnstone.

“Turnstone is proud of Kenzie and that we have been a part of her journey,” Kimpel said. “It is exciting to see that her journey continues at The University of Arizona where she will excel even more.”

Turnstone hosted Haag’s signing event in the Plassman Athletic Center fieldhouse at the organization’s campus on Clinton Street.