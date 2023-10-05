INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With archery deer hunting season underway in Indiana with firearm season beginning in November, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement (DNR) wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts they can help put an end to poaching.

The DNR partners with the nonprofit conservation organization Turn in a Poacher, Inc. to fight poaching with a tip line. Anyone who suspects poaching, defined as the illegal capture or killing of wildlife, can report potential violations can call 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or online at tip.in.gov.

Anyone with a tip about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife that leads to an arrest may receive as much as a $500 reward. Tipsters can also remain anonymous. In 2022 TIP received nearly 600 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that led to the arrest of a suspect.

“Concerned citizens are key in assisting Indiana TIP in the fight against poaching and bringing to justice those who violate fish and wildlife laws,” said Col. Steve Hunter, director of DNR Law Enforcement.