FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday, June 20, marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Caleb Swanigan, a Fort Wayne native who overcame homelessness to find basketball success in the high school, college and professional levels.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE 15 that Swanigan died of natural causes at the age of 25.

Swanigan garnered attention and accolades after winning a state basketball championship with Homestead High School and winning Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2015.

After graduating high school, Swanigan played basketball for Purdue University and averaged 14.4 points per game across two seasons.

Caleb Swanigan of the Portland Trailblazers poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at MSG Training Center on August 11, 2017 in Greenburgh, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Swanigan played especially well during his sophomore season at Purdue when he averaged nearly 19 points per game and was named Big Ten Player of the Year by The Associated Press.

Swanigan’s college success earned him a spot in the NBA after the Portland Trail Blazers took him in the first round with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Although, Swanigan never quite caught on in the NBA, “Biggie” still appeared in 75 games across three seasons with the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to his basketball ventures, Swanigan also eventually earned a diploma from Purdue, organized a fundraiser to bring awareness to homelessness and also released music.