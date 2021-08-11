TSA intercepts gun at Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) on Monday.

TSA officials say during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted Fort Wayne Airport Public Safety, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, which officials say was loaded.

“TSA has a message for travelers: Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or others prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Despite a steady increase in the number of travelers being screened each day, TSA is focused on its security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft.”

TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website.