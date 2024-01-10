FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released data showing how many guns were found at security checkpoints at Indiana airports in 2023, including Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA).

TSA data showed three guns were found at FWA security checkpoints in 2023, which is down from eight guns detected in 2022 and 12 guns found in 2021, the highest number recorded since 2019.

“This is a good thing to have a low number,” said Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the TSA. “It means that passengers are making the right decision [and] they’re not bringing their guns to the checkpoint.”

Mayle also said the decrease in guns found at FWA in 2023 happened despite the airport seeing more passengers compared to previous years.

In total, TSA officers stopped 110 guns at FWA, Indianapolis International Airport, Evansville Regional Airport and South Bend International Airport in 2023.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid.”

According to TSA, people are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, but firearm possession laws also vary by state.

TSA penalties for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint include a penalty of up to $15,000 and the loss of TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years.