FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- With the four districts in Allen County being out of school for the summer, administration at Southwest Allen County Schools is working through the summer to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead for the next school year.

Superintendent Park Ginder sat down with WANE 15 for an end-of-year interview to discuss how the 2022-2023 school year went.

“Best moment of the year is that feeling a kid has when the bell rings and they’re headed to the bus or they’re walking home,” said Ginder. “I think we’re still living in that a little bit right now.”

In August of 2022, WANE 15 sat down with Ginder to talk about the school year ahead. At the time, SACS was looking ahead to their new referendum that would help bring in new staff and students.

“Referendum was a success,” Ginder said. “We’re really excited to have community support for the referendum. We had a small group of about 40 people that really were instrumental in getting the word out, whether that was financially or just being a part of meetings and conversations in the community,” Ginder explained. “Because it’s an eight-year referendum, that really puts us in a position to work with our staff and increase options for kids.”

For the past few years, Homestead High School has been under construction. Ginder told WANE 15 the school will still be under construction for the 2023-2024 school year.

“If you drive by Homestead, it’s one long high school now, it’s very close to the road, you get a good sense of its size,” Ginder said. “We’ve opened a number of areas that kids may return to for summer band, those areas are open so we’re working out of our fine arts areas and athletic areas,” explained Ginder. “As the school year comes, there’ll be other areas that open throughout the school year that will get us into the academic way.”

This year SACS faced issues regarding a racial post at Homestead High School. This goes hand in hand with keeping students safe. In light of this issue, SACS has looked at multiple different diversity coaches and organizations to help families and the community spark conversation around diversity and inclusion.

SACS is still weighing its options.

“Members of the community have expressed concern that we’re not going to do anything about building community, building a culture of caring, taking care of our kids across the demographics, making sure that every student has access and equal access to success,” said Ginder. “I need to give the community my assurances that we’re moving forward.”

Regarding what’s next, growing the district’s academic success is vital.

“We’ll continue to talk about and address academic intensity, appropriate intensity for our students,” Ginder said. “One of the things that I think is key for our community is we try to teach to and above the standards. We want our children to be successful post-high school no matter what their goals are, whether it’s employment, investment, or going to college and post-secondary education.”

Below are other items discussed during WANE 15’s interview: