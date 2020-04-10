Trump sends out Easter message amid virus

President Donald Trump sent out an Easter message from the Oval Office Friday as Christians around the world are encouraged not to gather for the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 473,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States and over 17,000 have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.