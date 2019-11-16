Trump restores rank to Fort Wayne native, Navy SEAL

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 the chief of naval operations denied a request for clemency and upheld a military jury’s sentence that will reduce the rank of a Gallagher, a decorated Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State captive in Iraq in 2017. Adm. Mike Gilday made the decision after carefully review of the trial and the arguments made by Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher’s lawyers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/CNN) — President Trump ignored the advice of top Pentagon officials Friday to issue pardons for two officers and restore the rank of another. All faced war crimes allegations.

The President granted a full pardon to Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance. Another full pardon was given to Army Major Mathew Golsteyn.

In addition, the rank of Navy SEAL Eddie R. Gallagher was restored. Gallagher, a Fort Wayne native, had been demoted after being found guilty for posing for a photo with a casualty.

In July, Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017.