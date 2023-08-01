Former President Trump has been indicted by a Washington grand jury on charges stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

The indictment comes after Trump pursued a multipronged plan to stay in office, turning to the Justice Department, state officials and even his own supporters, who ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after former Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s request to overturn the election results.

Trump will face charges on four counts for three different crimes including his conspiracy to deprive citizens the “free exercise” of constitutional rights like voting.

If convicted, offenders face a fine or up to 10 years in prison.

Also included were charges for conspiracy to defraud the United States, a nod to the Trump campaign’s creation of fake electoral certificates that were submitted to Congress.

The charges also include obstruction of an official proceeding, one of the charges also leveled at numerous rioters who entered the building, including members of the Oath Keepers and military and chauvinist group the Proud Boys.

The inclusion of a conspiracy charge also suggests there could be other co-defendants included in the indictment.

A model prosecution memo from former prosecutors analyzing the case had suggested the former president could face charges on conspiracy to defraud the United States after creating fake electoral certificates that were submitted to Congress.

The Justice Department has filed charges against hundreds of rioters who entered the Capitol that day, but have faced criticism for lagging behind the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for bringing charges against the masterminds of Trump’s efforts.

Trump forecast the potential for an imminent indictment after announcing he had received a letter informing him he was a target of the investigation, surmising he could soon be charged. He added this week that he expected to be charged “any day now.”