FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Nebraska was killed after he lost control of his rig Tuesday evening in Steuben County.

The crash took place just after 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and W 20 North just east of West Otter lake according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on the scene they found an overturned semi off the north side of U.S. 20. The driver was partially outside the driver’s side door.

Life saving efforts were started by the deputies and a bystander and were continued by EMS once they arrived on the scene. The efforts were not successful and the driver, identified as Thomas J. Jamrock of Omaha , was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Jamrock was heading west on U.S. 20 with a box trailer full of wire when he failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. The rig hit a guard rail and then overturned. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.