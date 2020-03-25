Trucker escapes injury after trailer catches fire on highway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A truck driver escaped injury early Wednesday morning after the trailer he was hauling caught fire on U.S. 30.

According to the Arcola Fire Department, the driver was heading east when his dump trailer’s brakes got too hot and burst into flames near O’Day Road, just west of Fort Wayne.

The driver was able to safely pull over to the shoulder, detach the cab, and drive away from the trailer before it fully went up in flames.

When fire crews arrived around 5:15 a.m., they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the trailer. They were able to get the fire out quickly, but smoke continued to rise from the burnt tires for quite awhile.

Traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane while crews worked to clean up the mess. All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries were reported.